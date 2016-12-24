Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from Medical Appliances & Equipment – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment is valued at 57798.28. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Abbott Laboratories compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAbbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment on its PE ratio displays a value of 57.77 with a Forward PE of 15.86. Abbott Laboratories Medical Appliances & Equipment has a PEG of 6.05 alongside a PS value of 2.79 and a PB value of 2.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment shows a Dividend Yield of 2.76% with a Payout Ratio of 112.60%. Abbott Laboratories Medical Appliances & Equipment holds an EPS of 0.67 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 53.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 9.74%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -10.30%. Eventually, Abbott Laboratories Medical Appliances & Equipment exhibits an EPS value of 9.54% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Abbott Laboratories Medical Appliances & Equipment NYSE shows a value of 3.00% with Outstanding shares of 1504.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a Current Ratio of 1.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.35% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.16%. Its Day High was -5.16% and Day Low showed 2.78%. The 52-Week High shows -15.56% with a 52-Week Low of 8.72%.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Medical Appliances & Equipment has a current market price of 38.42 and the change is 0.34%. Its Target Price was fixed at 47.38 at an IPO Date of 4/6/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Abbott Laboratories ABT Medical Appliances & Equipment is moving around at 56.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 6.60%. Performance week shows a value of 0.84%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.21% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.63%.