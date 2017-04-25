AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) from Drug Manufacturers – Major – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major is valued at 103133.12. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of AbbVie Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.48 with a Forward PE of 9.92. AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of 1.29 alongside a PS value of 4.02 and a PB value of 22.24.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of 4.01% with a Payout Ratio of 62.10%. AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of 3.65 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 16.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 17.04%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.90%. Eventually, AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 13.52% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for AbbVie Inc. Drug Manufacturers – Major NYSE shows a value of 6.20% with Outstanding shares of 1616.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.05% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.30%. Its Day High was 3.30% and Day Low showed 7.34%. The 52-Week High shows -3.54% with a 52-Week Low of 18.24%.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drug Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of 63.82 and the change is 0.06%. Its Target Price was fixed at 71.22 at an IPO Date of 01/02/2013. At present, the Gross Margin for AbbVie Inc. ABBV Drug Manufacturers – Major is moving around at 77.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 23.20%. Performance week shows a value of -0.48%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.63%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.24% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.16%.