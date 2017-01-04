Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) from Auto Parts Stores – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Auto Parts Stores is valued at 12651.7. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Auto Parts Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 27.98 with a Forward PE of 21.81. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Auto Parts Stores has a PEG of 2.9 alongside a PS value of 1.33 and a PB value of 4.4.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Auto Parts Stores shows a Dividend Yield of 0.14% with a Payout Ratio of 3.90%. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Auto Parts Stores holds an EPS of 6.1 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -4.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.86%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.10%. Eventually, Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Auto Parts Stores exhibits an EPS value of 9.66% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Auto Parts Stores NYSE shows a value of -2.00% with Outstanding shares of 74.16.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Auto Parts Stores has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.17% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.43%. Its Day High was 9.43% and Day Low showed 28.37%. The 52-Week High shows -3.21% with a 52-Week Low of 30.95%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Auto Parts Stores has a current market price of 172.06 and the change is 0.86%. Its Target Price was fixed at 172.55 at an IPO Date of 11/29/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP Auto Parts Stores is moving around at 44.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 4.70%. Performance week shows a value of -0.17%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.06%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.38% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.77%.