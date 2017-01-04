Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from Semiconductor – Broad Line – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Semiconductor – Broad Line is valued at 10827.64. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Semiconductor – Broad Line on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 233.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Broad Line has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 2.63 and a PB value of 24.32.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Semiconductor – Broad Line shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Broad Line holds an EPS of -0.68 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -60.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 133.30%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -27.10%. Eventually, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Semiconductor – Broad Line NASDAQ shows a value of 23.20% with Outstanding shares of 947.3.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Current Ratio of 1.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.09% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 85.51%. Its Day High was 85.51% and Day Low showed 81.85%. The 52-Week High shows -8.93% with a 52-Week Low of 546.33%.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a current market price of 11.31 and the change is -1.04%. Its Target Price was fixed at 8.88 at an IPO Date of 3/21/1983. At present, the Gross Margin for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD Semiconductor – Broad Line is moving around at 22.60% alongside a Profit Margin of -13.30%. Performance week shows a value of -1.30%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 36.23%. Volatility for the week appears to be 5.70% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 4.99%.