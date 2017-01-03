Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is valued at 11826.55. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. NYSE:LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 14.66 with a Forward PE of 18.16. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a PEG of 1.51 alongside a PS value of 1.22 and a PB value of 2.57.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.84% with a Payout Ratio of 59.60%. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services holds an EPS of 10.38 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -51.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.29%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -13.10%. Eventually, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an EPS value of 9.71% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. Aerospace/Defense Products & Services NYSE shows a value of -2.30% with Outstanding shares of 77.75.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Current Ratio of 1.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.15% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.92%. Its Day High was 6.92% and Day Low showed 15.66%. The 52-Week High shows -5.86% with a 52-Week Low of 46.91%.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a current market price of 152.41 and the change is 0.20%. Its Target Price was fixed at 173.86 at an IPO Date of 5/19/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. LLL Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is moving around at 9.60% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.70%. Performance week shows a value of -1.10%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -3.59%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.05% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.40%.