Aerospace/Defense Products & Services: Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is valued at 42105.84. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Raytheon Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Raytheon Company NYSE:RTN Aerospace/Defense Products & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.07 with a Forward PE of 19.09. Raytheon Company Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a PEG of 2.29 alongside a PS value of 1.74 and a PB value of 4.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 2.06% with a Payout Ratio of 38.20%. Raytheon Company Aerospace/Defense Products & Services holds an EPS of 7.45 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -3.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to -0.27%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 7.10%. Eventually, Raytheon Company Aerospace/Defense Products & Services exhibits an EPS value of 8.31% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Raytheon Company Aerospace/Defense Products & Services NYSE shows a value of 4.30% with Outstanding shares of 296.52.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.62% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.35%. Its Day High was 7.35% and Day Low showed 9.63%. The 52-Week High shows -4.52% with a 52-Week Low of 28.02%.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Aerospace/Defense Products & Services has a current market price of 144.95 and the change is 2.07%. Its Target Price was fixed at 161.25 at an IPO Date of 12/31/1981. At present, the Gross Margin for Raytheon Company RTN Aerospace/Defense Products & Services is moving around at 25.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.30%. Performance week shows a value of -0.40%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.55%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.10% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.51%.