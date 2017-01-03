Agricultural Chemicals: Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) Agricultural Chemicals is valued at 36636.51. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Syngenta AG compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Syngenta AG NYSE:SYT Agricultural Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 30.75 with a Forward PE of 20.78. Syngenta AG Agricultural Chemicals has a PEG of 4.1 alongside a PS value of 2.85 and a PB value of 4.61.

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) Agricultural Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 2.90% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Syngenta AG Agricultural Chemicals holds an EPS of 2.57 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -17.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.91%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -0.60%. Eventually, Syngenta AG Agricultural Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of 7.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Syngenta AG Agricultural Chemicals NYSE shows a value of -3.50% with Outstanding shares of 463.46.

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) Agricultural Chemicals has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.29% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.08%. Its Day High was -2.08% and Day Low showed 6.50%. The 52-Week High shows -10.96% with a 52-Week Low of 18.31%.

Syngenta AG (NYSE:SYT) Agricultural Chemicals has a current market price of 79.36 and the change is 0.40%. Its Target Price was fixed at 83.47 at an IPO Date of 11/13/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Syngenta AG SYT Agricultural Chemicals is moving around at 47.60% alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -0.88%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.44%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.53% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.70%.