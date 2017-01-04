Agricultural Chemicals: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Agricultural Chemicals is valued at 10272.54. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of The Mosaic Company compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for The Mosaic Company NYSE:MOS Agricultural Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 23.52 with a Forward PE of 33.83. The Mosaic Company Agricultural Chemicals has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.38 and a PB value of 1.04.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Agricultural Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 3.75% with a Payout Ratio of 65.80%. The Mosaic Company Agricultural Chemicals holds an EPS of 1.25 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 3.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 19.09%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -13.20%. Eventually, The Mosaic Company Agricultural Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for The Mosaic Company Agricultural Chemicals NYSE shows a value of -7.30% with Outstanding shares of 350.24.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Agricultural Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 1.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.71% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.38%. Its Day High was 11.38% and Day Low showed 28.12%. The 52-Week High shows -6.47% with a 52-Week Low of 39.52%.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Agricultural Chemicals has a current market price of 29.5 and the change is 0.58%. Its Target Price was fixed at 26.61 at an IPO Date of 1/26/1988. At present, the Gross Margin for The Mosaic Company MOS Agricultural Chemicals is moving around at 12.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.90%. Performance week shows a value of -0.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.27%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.04% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 3.48%.