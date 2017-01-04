Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) from Agricultural Chemicals – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) Agricultural Chemicals is valued at 13902.36. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Agrium Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAgrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) Agricultural Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.08 with a Forward PE of 18.56. Agrium Inc. Agricultural Chemicals has a PEG of 27.66 alongside a PS value of 1.01 and a PB value of 2.19.

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) Agricultural Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 3.49% with a Payout Ratio of 66.80%. Agrium Inc. Agricultural Chemicals holds an EPS of 5.25 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 26.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 12.53%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 8.50%. Eventually, Agrium Inc. Agricultural Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of 0.69% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Agrium Inc. Agricultural Chemicals NYSE shows a value of -11.10% with Outstanding shares of 138.76.

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) Agricultural Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.46% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.38%. Its Day High was 12.38% and Day Low showed 16.00%. The 52-Week High shows -6.28% with a 52-Week Low of 32.47%.

Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) Agricultural Chemicals has a current market price of 101.96 and the change is 1.77%. Its Target Price was fixed at 100.03 at an IPO Date of 5/5/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Agrium Inc. AGU Agricultural Chemicals is moving around at 25.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.77%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.28%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.25% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.41%.