Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) from Specialty Chemicals – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals is valued at 10017.45. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Albemarle Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAlbemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.29 with a Forward PE of 21.76. Albemarle Corporation Specialty Chemicals has a PEG of 1.87 alongside a PS value of 3.44 and a PB value of 3.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals shows a Dividend Yield of 1.39% with a Payout Ratio of 62.70%. Albemarle Corporation Specialty Chemicals holds an EPS of 5.09 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 17.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 14.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -2.60%. Eventually, Albemarle Corporation Specialty Chemicals exhibits an EPS value of 9.25% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Albemarle Corporation Specialty Chemicals NYSE shows a value of -5.70% with Outstanding shares of 113.77.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.64% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.85%. Its Day High was 12.85% and Day Low showed 17.11%. The 52-Week High shows -3.10% with a 52-Week Low of 97.74%.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Specialty Chemicals has a current market price of 89.08 and the change is 1.17%. Its Target Price was fixed at 91.36 at an IPO Date of 2/22/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Albemarle Corporation ALB Specialty Chemicals is moving around at 36.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 7.40%. Performance week shows a value of -0.87%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.15%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.82% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.77%.