Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) from Cigarettes – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes is valued at 132189.44. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Altria Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAltria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes on its PE ratio displays a value of 25.45 with a Forward PE of 20.32. Altria Group, Inc. Cigarettes has a PEG of 3.08 alongside a PS value of 5.12 and a PB value of 44.85.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes shows a Dividend Yield of 3.60% with a Payout Ratio of 86.60%. Altria Group, Inc. Cigarettes holds an EPS of 2.66 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 4.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 9.93%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 7.40%. Eventually, Altria Group, Inc. Cigarettes exhibits an EPS value of 8.25% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Altria Group, Inc. Cigarettes NYSE shows a value of 3.10% with Outstanding shares of 1952.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.96% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.56%. Its Day High was 6.56% and Day Low showed 12.15%. The 52-Week High shows -1.66% with a 52-Week Low of 25.04%.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Cigarettes has a current market price of 67.72 and the change is 0.06%. Its Target Price was fixed at 68.36 at an IPO Date of 1/2/1970. At present, the Gross Margin for Altria Group, Inc. MO Cigarettes is moving around at 44.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 20.20%. Performance week shows a value of 1.93%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.74%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.97% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.39%.