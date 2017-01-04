America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) from Wireless Communications – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications is valued at 42238.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAmerica Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications on its PE ratio displays a value of 29.02 with a Forward PE of 15.88. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Wireless Communications has a PEG of 1.06 alongside a PS value of 0.93 and a PB value of 4.96.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications shows a Dividend Yield of 2.11% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Wireless Communications holds an EPS of 0.44 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -21.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 70.40%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -14.60%. Eventually, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Wireless Communications exhibits an EPS value of 27.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Wireless Communications NYSE shows a value of 11.80% with Outstanding shares of 3299.86.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.10%. Its Day High was 3.10% and Day Low showed 16.06%. The 52-Week High shows -17.81% with a 52-Week Low of 17.56%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Wireless Communications has a current market price of 12.79 and the change is -0.08%. Its Target Price was fixed at 13.37 at an IPO Date of 2/12/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. AMX Wireless Communications is moving around at 36.10% alongside a Profit Margin of 3.20%. Performance week shows a value of 2.98%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 8.02%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.08% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.43%.