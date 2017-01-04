Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) from Asset Management – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Asset Management is valued at 18343.4. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Asset Management on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.22 with a Forward PE of 10.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management has a PEG of 1.68 alongside a PS value of 1.56 and a PB value of 2.7.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Asset Management shows a Dividend Yield of 2.68% with a Payout Ratio of 38.20%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management holds an EPS of 7.35 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 28.95%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.00%. Eventually, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management exhibits an EPS value of 9.06% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Asset Management NYSE shows a value of 4.00% with Outstanding shares of 164.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Asset Management has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.79% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.35%. Its Day High was 15.35% and Day Low showed 32.68%. The 52-Week High shows -4.92% with a 52-Week Low of 52.99%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Asset Management has a current market price of 113.45 and the change is 1.43%. Its Target Price was fixed at 126.5 at an IPO Date of 9/15/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP Asset Management is moving around at 44.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.80%. Performance week shows a value of -0.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -2.77%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.81% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.92%.