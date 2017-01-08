Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) from REIT – Diversified – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified is valued at 10537.33. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAnnaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified on its PE ratio displays a value of 88.53 with a Forward PE of 8.96. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. REIT – Diversified has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 10.33 and a PB value of 0.86.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified shows a Dividend Yield of 11.68% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. REIT – Diversified holds an EPS of 0.12 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 143.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to -1.88%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -27.20%. Eventually, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. REIT – Diversified exhibits an EPS value of -5.30% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. REIT – Diversified NYSE shows a value of *TBA with Outstanding shares of 1026.03.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.48% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.11%. Its Day High was 3.11% and Day Low showed 7.64%. The 52-Week High shows -3.96% with a 52-Week Low of 39.60%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) REIT – Diversified has a current market price of 10.27 and the change is 0.49%. Its Target Price was fixed at 10.27 at an IPO Date of 10/8/1997. At present, the Gross Margin for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY REIT – Diversified is moving around at 41.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 17.50%. Performance week shows a value of 2.29%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.02%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.13% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.56%.