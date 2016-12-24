Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) from Health Care Plans – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans is valued at 38432.47. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Anthem, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAnthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.14 with a Forward PE of 12.68. Anthem, Inc. Health Care Plans has a PEG of 1.56 alongside a PS value of 0.46 and a PB value of 1.55.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans shows a Dividend Yield of 1.78% with a Payout Ratio of 29.60%. Anthem, Inc. Health Care Plans holds an EPS of 8.52 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 4.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.56%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 6.20%. Eventually, Anthem, Inc. Health Care Plans exhibits an EPS value of 10.98% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Anthem, Inc. Health Care Plans NYSE shows a value of 7.50% with Outstanding shares of 263.2.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.34%. Its Day High was 10.34% and Day Low showed 27.72%. The 52-Week High shows -1.51% with a 52-Week Low of 28.78%.

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Health Care Plans has a current market price of 146.02 and the change is 1.00%. Its Target Price was fixed at 157.35 at an IPO Date of 10/30/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Anthem, Inc. ANTM Health Care Plans is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 2.70%. Performance week shows a value of 0.38%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 2.14%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.79% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.96%.