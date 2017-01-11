Application Software: Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software is valued at 53976.7. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Adobe Systems Incorporated compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Adobe Systems Incorporated NASDAQ:ADBE Application Software on its PE ratio displays a value of 55.15 with a Forward PE of 22.55. Adobe Systems Incorporated Application Software has a PEG of 1.8 alongside a PS value of 9.72 and a PB value of 7.42.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Adobe Systems Incorporated Application Software holds an EPS of 1.96 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 135.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 25.49%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -3.40%. Eventually, Adobe Systems Incorporated Application Software exhibits an EPS value of 30.61% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Adobe Systems Incorporated Application Software NASDAQ shows a value of 20.20% with Outstanding shares of 498.58.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software has a Current Ratio of 2.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.63% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.90%. Its Day High was 7.90% and Day Low showed 10.97%. The 52-Week High shows -2.11% with a 52-Week Low of 52.59%.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Application Software has a current market price of 108.75 and the change is 0.45%. Its Target Price was fixed at 122.16 at an IPO Date of 8/14/1986. At present, the Gross Margin for Adobe Systems Incorporated ADBE Application Software is moving around at 85.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 17.90%. Performance week shows a value of 4.62%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.60%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.65% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.68%.