Asset Management: KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management is valued at 12472.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of KKR & Co. L.P. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for KKR & Co. L.P. NYSE:KKR Asset Management on its PE ratio displays a value of 58.74 with a Forward PE of 7.33. KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management has a PEG of 2.23 alongside a PS value of 7.19 and a PB value of 1.29.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management shows a Dividend Yield of 4.16% with a Payout Ratio of 190.40%. KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management holds an EPS of 0.26 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -12.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 165.03%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -8.90%. Eventually, KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management exhibits an EPS value of 26.40% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for KKR & Co. L.P. Asset Management NYSE shows a value of 264.30% with Outstanding shares of 810.41.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.90% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.57%. Its Day High was 12.57% and Day Low showed 16.05%. The 52-Week High shows -10.30% with a 52-Week Low of 51.77%.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Asset Management has a current market price of 15.76 and the change is 2.40%. Its Target Price was fixed at 18.79 at an IPO Date of 7/15/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for KKR & Co. L.P. KKR Asset Management is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 8.60%. Performance week shows a value of -5.81%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.59%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.85% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.41%.