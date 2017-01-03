Auto Manufacturers – Major: Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major is valued at 11004.74. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Ferrari N.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Ferrari N.V. NYSE:RACE Auto Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of 30.62 with a Forward PE of 25.6. Ferrari N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of 1.75 alongside a PS value of 3.48 and a PB value of 45.78.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of 0.88% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Ferrari N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of 1.9 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 10.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 9.76%, and its growth for the last five years shows at *TBA. Eventually, Ferrari N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 17.50% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Ferrari N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major NYSE shows a value of 8.40% with Outstanding shares of 189.28.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of 1.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.24% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 24.28%. Its Day High was 24.28% and Day Low showed 16.97%. The 52-Week High shows 0.14% with a 52-Week Low of 88.54%.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of 58.94 and the change is 1.38%. Its Target Price was fixed at 56.39 at an IPO Date of 10/21/2015. At present, the Gross Margin for Ferrari N.V. RACE Auto Manufacturers – Major is moving around at 48.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.69%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 7.43%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.85% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.16%.