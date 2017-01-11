Auto Manufacturers – Major: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) Auto Manufacturers – Major is valued at 13934.96. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. NYSE:FCAU Auto Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of 9.74 with a Forward PE of 5.78. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of 0.62 alongside a PS value of 0.12 and a PB value of 0.77.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) Auto Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of 1.11 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 663.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.30%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 49.41%. Eventually, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 15.69% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Auto Manufacturers – Major NYSE shows a value of 0.10% with Outstanding shares of 1289.08.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 33.19% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 51.43%. Its Day High was 51.43% and Day Low showed 63.43%. The 52-Week High shows 0.83% with a 52-Week Low of 100.92%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of 10.95 and the change is 1.30%. Its Target Price was fixed at 8.67 at an IPO Date of 6/9/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. FCAU Auto Manufacturers – Major is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of 13.19%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 27.93%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.56% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.02%.