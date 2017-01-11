Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Auto Manufacturers – Major is valued at 129545.2. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Tata Motors Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Tata Motors Limited NYSE:TTM Auto Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.64 with a Forward PE of 7.88. Tata Motors Limited Auto Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of 0.58 alongside a PS value of 3.09 and a PB value of 2.14.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Auto Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of 0.03% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Tata Motors Limited Auto Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of 2.44 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 26.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 28.40%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -1.96%. Eventually, Tata Motors Limited Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 26.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Tata Motors Limited Auto Manufacturers – Major NYSE shows a value of 7.50% with Outstanding shares of 3395.68.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.00% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.09%. Its Day High was 8.09% and Day Low showed 21.29%. The 52-Week High shows -14.13% with a 52-Week Low of 92.38%.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of 38.46 and the change is 0.81%. Its Target Price was fixed at 41 at an IPO Date of 9/27/2004. At present, the Gross Margin for Tata Motors Limited TTM Auto Manufacturers – Major is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of 7.40%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.97%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.73% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.53%.