Auto Manufacturers – Major: Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major is valued at 33579.72. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Tesla Motors, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Tesla Motors, Inc. NASDAQ:TSLA Auto Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of *TBA. Tesla Motors, Inc. Auto Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 5.66 and a PB value of 11.86.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Tesla Motors, Inc. Auto Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of -6.53 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -193.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 58.10%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -17.90%. Eventually, Tesla Motors, Inc. Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 35.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Tesla Motors, Inc. Auto Manufacturers – Major NASDAQ shows a value of 145.30% with Outstanding shares of 157.4.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.92% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.56%. Its Day High was -0.56% and Day Low showed 19.73%. The 52-Week High shows -20.79% with a 52-Week Low of 51.25%.

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of 213.34 and the change is 2.35%. Its Target Price was fixed at 236 at an IPO Date of 6/29/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for Tesla Motors, Inc. TSLA Auto Manufacturers – Major is moving around at 23.30% alongside a Profit Margin of -14.70%. Performance week shows a value of 5.36%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.46%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.46% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.68%.