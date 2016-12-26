Auto Manufacturers – Major: Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major is valued at 196873.56. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Toyota Motor Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Toyota Motor Corporation NYSE:TM Auto Manufacturers – Major on its PE ratio displays a value of 9.67 with a Forward PE of 10.54. Toyota Motor Corporation Auto Manufacturers – Major has a PEG of 0.29 alongside a PS value of 0.81 and a PB value of 1.3.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major shows a Dividend Yield of 2.93% with a Payout Ratio of 13.50%. Toyota Motor Corporation Auto Manufacturers – Major holds an EPS of 12.5 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 6.90%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.76%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 41.40%. Eventually, Toyota Motor Corporation Auto Manufacturers – Major exhibits an EPS value of 33.70% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Toyota Motor Corporation Auto Manufacturers – Major NYSE shows a value of -2.10% with Outstanding shares of 1628.4.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.84% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.25%. Its Day High was 10.25% and Day Low showed 9.97%. The 52-Week High shows -3.57% with a 52-Week Low of 25.50%.

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Auto Manufacturers – Major has a current market price of 120.9 and the change is 0.20%. Its Target Price was fixed at 125.11 at an IPO Date of 8/18/1976. At present, the Gross Margin for Toyota Motor Corporation TM Auto Manufacturers – Major is moving around at 24.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 8.10%. Performance week shows a value of -0.08%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 5.58%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.50% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.67%.