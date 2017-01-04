Auto Parts: Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts is valued at 10005.85. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Autoliv, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Autoliv, Inc. NYSE:ALV Auto Parts on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.54 with a Forward PE of 15.81. Autoliv, Inc. Auto Parts has a PEG of 2.37 alongside a PS value of 1 and a PB value of 2.65.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts shows a Dividend Yield of 2.05% with a Payout Ratio of 33.50%. Autoliv, Inc. Auto Parts holds an EPS of 6.84 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 2.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to 5.61%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -4.20%. Eventually, Autoliv, Inc. Auto Parts exhibits an EPS value of 6.98% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Autoliv, Inc. Auto Parts NYSE shows a value of 12.70% with Outstanding shares of 88.43.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts has a Current Ratio of 1.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.4. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.52% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.58%. Its Day High was 4.58% and Day Low showed 22.75%. The 52-Week High shows -8.70% with a 52-Week Low of 22.75%.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Auto Parts has a current market price of 113.85 and the change is 0.62%. Its Target Price was fixed at 105.68 at an IPO Date of 4/28/1997. At present, the Gross Margin for Autoliv, Inc. ALV Auto Parts is moving around at 20.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 6.10%. Performance week shows a value of 1.45%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 9.37%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.84% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.66%.