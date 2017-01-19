Auto Parts: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Auto Parts is valued at 40502.28. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Johnson Controls International plc compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Johnson Controls International plc NYSE:JCI Auto Parts on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 13.93. Johnson Controls International plc Auto Parts has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.08 and a PB value of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Auto Parts shows a Dividend Yield of 2.60% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Johnson Controls International plc Auto Parts holds an EPS of -0.82 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -159.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 15.27%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -23.90%. Eventually, Johnson Controls International plc Auto Parts exhibits an EPS value of 13.14% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Johnson Controls International plc Auto Parts NYSE shows a value of 2.50% with Outstanding shares of 939.51.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Auto Parts has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.57% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.66%. Its Day High was 1.66% and Day Low showed 6.74%. The 52-Week High shows -11.46% with a 52-Week Low of 52.16%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Auto Parts has a current market price of 43.11 and the change is -1.26%. Its Target Price was fixed at 50.18 at an IPO Date of 3/27/1985. At present, the Gross Margin for Johnson Controls International plc JCI Auto Parts is moving around at 19.40% alongside a Profit Margin of -2.30%. Performance week shows a value of 1.20%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.28%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.86% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.78%.