Auto Parts Stores: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Auto Parts Stores is valued at 22669.3. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of AutoZone, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for AutoZone, Inc. NYSE:AZO Auto Parts Stores on its PE ratio displays a value of 18.89 with a Forward PE of 15.69. AutoZone, Inc. Auto Parts Stores has a PEG of 1.62 alongside a PS value of 2.12 and a PB value of *TBA.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Auto Parts Stores shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. AutoZone, Inc. Auto Parts Stores holds an EPS of 41.97 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 13.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 10.98%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 15.90%. Eventually, AutoZone, Inc. Auto Parts Stores exhibits an EPS value of 11.65% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for AutoZone, Inc. Auto Parts Stores NYSE shows a value of 3.40% with Outstanding shares of 28.59.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Auto Parts Stores has a Current Ratio of 0.9 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.35% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.45%. Its Day High was 2.45% and Day Low showed 10.06%. The 52-Week High shows -3.25% with a 52-Week Low of 16.43%.

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Auto Parts Stores has a current market price of 792.91 and the change is 0.11%. Its Target Price was fixed at 873.76 at an IPO Date of 4/2/1991. At present, the Gross Margin for AutoZone, Inc. AZO Auto Parts Stores is moving around at 52.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.80%. Performance week shows a value of -0.70%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.68%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.52% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.50%.