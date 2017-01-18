Auto Parts Wholesale: Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale is valued at 16845.85. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Magna International Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Magna International Inc. NYSE:MGA Auto Parts Wholesale on its PE ratio displays a value of 8.56 with a Forward PE of 7.57. Magna International Inc. Auto Parts Wholesale has a PEG of 0.75 alongside a PS value of 0.47 and a PB value of 1.73.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale shows a Dividend Yield of 2.29% with a Payout Ratio of 18.90%. Magna International Inc. Auto Parts Wholesale holds an EPS of 5.11 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 6.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 9.88%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 1.80%. Eventually, Magna International Inc. Auto Parts Wholesale exhibits an EPS value of 11.35% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Magna International Inc. Auto Parts Wholesale NYSE shows a value of 15.50% with Outstanding shares of 384.96.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.53% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.35%. Its Day High was 8.35% and Day Low showed 19.74%. The 52-Week High shows -7.31% with a 52-Week Low of 47.52%.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Auto Parts Wholesale has a current market price of 43.76 and the change is -2.41%. Its Target Price was fixed at 51.09 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Magna International Inc. MGA Auto Parts Wholesale is moving around at 14.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.70%. Performance week shows a value of -1.17%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.73%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.18% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.69%.