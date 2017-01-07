AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) from REIT – Residential – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential is valued at 24659.64. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.19 with a Forward PE of 37.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. REIT – Residential has a PEG of 55.72 alongside a PS value of 12.28 and a PB value of 2.46.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential shows a Dividend Yield of 3.00% with a Payout Ratio of 72.00%. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. REIT – Residential holds an EPS of 6.87 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 12.10%. The growth for the next year comes down to -26.45%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 38.10%. Eventually, AvalonBay Communities, Inc. REIT – Residential exhibits an EPS value of 0.47% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. REIT – Residential NYSE shows a value of 8.60% with Outstanding shares of 137.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.14% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.48%. Its Day High was 3.48% and Day Low showed 14.57%. The 52-Week High shows -4.22% with a 52-Week Low of 15.47%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) REIT – Residential has a current market price of 180 and the change is 0.88%. Its Target Price was fixed at 187.8 at an IPO Date of 3/11/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB REIT – Residential is moving around at 66.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 51.20%. Performance week shows a value of 2.51%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.47%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.72% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.80%.