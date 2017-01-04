Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) from Gas Utilities – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Gas Utilities is valued at 11779.42. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Avangrid, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forAvangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Gas Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.66 with a Forward PE of 16.98. Avangrid, Inc. Gas Utilities has a PEG of 1.96 alongside a PS value of 2.07 and a PB value of 0.78.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Gas Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 4.54% with a Payout Ratio of 53.20%. Avangrid, Inc. Gas Utilities holds an EPS of 2.43 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -23.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -9.80%. Eventually, Avangrid, Inc. Gas Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 8.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Avangrid, Inc. Gas Utilities NYSE shows a value of 35.30% with Outstanding shares of 309.09.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Gas Utilities has a Current Ratio of 1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.68% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.72%. Its Day High was -2.72% and Day Low showed 11.68%. The 52-Week High shows -14.50% with a 52-Week Low of 13.33%.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Gas Utilities has a current market price of 39.09 and the change is 2.57%. Its Target Price was fixed at 43.25 at an IPO Date of 12/17/2015. At present, the Gross Margin for Avangrid, Inc. AGR Gas Utilities is moving around at 79.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.10%. Performance week shows a value of 0.63%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 8.27%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.50% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.92%.