Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) from Internet Information Providers – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers is valued at 59127.16. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Baidu, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forBaidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.78 with a Forward PE of 29.98. Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 5.79 and a PB value of 4.6.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers holds an EPS of 13.17 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 154.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 32.44%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 56.60%. Eventually, Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers exhibits an EPS value of -1.73% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers NASDAQ shows a value of -0.70% with Outstanding shares of 351.32.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers has a Current Ratio of 2.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.26% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.07%. Its Day High was -2.07% and Day Low showed 6.51%. The 52-Week High shows -15.46% with a 52-Week Low of 21.72%.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers has a current market price of 169.93 and the change is 0.97%. Its Target Price was fixed at 189.47 at an IPO Date of 8/5/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Baidu, Inc. BIDU Internet Information Providers is moving around at 52.50% alongside a Profit Margin of 44.90%. Performance week shows a value of 2.86%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 3.20%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.86% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.89%.