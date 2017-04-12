Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) from Internet Information Providers – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers is valued at 60830.66. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Baidu, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forBaidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers on its PE ratio displays a value of 44.93 with a Forward PE of 22.91. Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers has a PEG of 15.17 alongside a PS value of 5.95 and a PB value of 9.02.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers holds an EPS of 3.88 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -66.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 38.02%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 10.90%. Eventually, Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers exhibits an EPS value of 2.96% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Baidu, Inc. Internet Information Providers NASDAQ shows a value of -2.60% with Outstanding shares of 349.16.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers has a Current Ratio of 2.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 2.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.88% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.73%. Its Day High was 0.73% and Day Low showed 4.84%. The 52-Week High shows -13.41% with a 52-Week Low of 12.08%.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Internet Information Providers has a current market price of 174.04 and the change is -0.10%. Its Target Price was fixed at 195.08 at an IPO Date of 08/05/2005. At present, the Gross Margin for Baidu, Inc. BIDU Internet Information Providers is moving around at 50.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 15.70%. Performance week shows a value of -0.45%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.86%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.55% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.69%.