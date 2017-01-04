Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) from Foreign Regional Banks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks is valued at 44756.64. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forBanco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 12.23 with a Forward PE of 10.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Foreign Regional Banks has a PEG of 0.68 alongside a PS value of 1.54 and a PB value of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 4.93% with a Payout Ratio of 16.40%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Foreign Regional Banks holds an EPS of 0.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -13.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 25.47%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -17.70%. Eventually, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Foreign Regional Banks exhibits an EPS value of 17.90% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. Foreign Regional Banks NYSE shows a value of -1.80% with Outstanding shares of 6486.47.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.53% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.20%. Its Day High was 10.20% and Day Low showed 13.26%. The 52-Week High shows -7.89% with a 52-Week Low of 37.44%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Foreign Regional Banks has a current market price of 6.84 and the change is -0.86%. Its Target Price was fixed at 6.09 at an IPO Date of 12/15/1988. At present, the Gross Margin for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. BBVA Foreign Regional Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 12.70%. Performance week shows a value of 2.07%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.75%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.95% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.36%.