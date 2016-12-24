BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) from Regional – Southeast Banks – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks is valued at 38881.54. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of BB&T Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forBB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.7 with a Forward PE of 15.4. BB&T Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks has a PEG of 3.21 alongside a PS value of 5.54 and a PB value of 1.43.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks shows a Dividend Yield of 2.52% with a Payout Ratio of 41.20%. BB&T Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks holds an EPS of 2.69 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -6.20%. The growth for the next year comes down to 11.00%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.00%. Eventually, BB&T Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks exhibits an EPS value of 5.52% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for BB&T Corporation Regional – Southeast Banks NYSE shows a value of 8.80% with Outstanding shares of 817.87.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.64% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 27.57%. Its Day High was 27.57% and Day Low showed 28.09%. The 52-Week High shows -0.65% with a 52-Week Low of 62.55%.

BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Regional – Southeast Banks has a current market price of 47.54 and the change is 0.49%. Its Target Price was fixed at 44.56 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for BB&T Corporation BBT Regional – Southeast Banks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 30.90%. Performance week shows a value of 2.04%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.57%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.05% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.40%.