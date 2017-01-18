Beverages – Soft Drinks: Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks is valued at 16572.64. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. NYSE:DPS Beverages – Soft Drinks on its PE ratio displays a value of 19.55 with a Forward PE of 18.99. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. Beverages – Soft Drinks has a PEG of 1.99 alongside a PS value of 2.59 and a PB value of 7.84.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks shows a Dividend Yield of 2.35% with a Payout Ratio of 44.50%. Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. Beverages – Soft Drinks holds an EPS of 4.62 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 11.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.66%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 12.80%. Eventually, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an EPS value of 9.81% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. Beverages – Soft Drinks NYSE shows a value of 3.10% with Outstanding shares of 183.61.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Current Ratio of 1.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.73% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.21%. Its Day High was -0.21% and Day Low showed 12.04%. The 52-Week High shows -7.56% with a 52-Week Low of 12.04%.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (NYSE:DPS) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a current market price of 90.26 and the change is 0.80%. Its Target Price was fixed at 93.88 at an IPO Date of 5/7/2008. At present, the Gross Margin for Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. DPS Beverages – Soft Drinks is moving around at 60.00% alongside a Profit Margin of 13.50%. Performance week shows a value of -0.31%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.57%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.02% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.93%.