Beverages – Soft Drinks: Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks is valued at 19688.68. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Embotelladora Andina S.A. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Embotelladora Andina S.A. NYSE:AKO-A Beverages – Soft Drinks on its PE ratio displays a value of 26.26 with a Forward PE of *TBA. Embotelladora Andina S.A. Beverages – Soft Drinks has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 7.44 and a PB value of 2.72.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks shows a Dividend Yield of 3.03% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Embotelladora Andina S.A. Beverages – Soft Drinks holds an EPS of 0.79 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at *TBA. The growth for the next year comes down to *TBA, and its growth for the last five years shows at 13.19%. Eventually, Embotelladora Andina S.A. Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Embotelladora Andina S.A. Beverages – Soft Drinks NYSE shows a value of -2.40% with Outstanding shares of 946.57.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Current Ratio of *TBA with a Quick Ratio value of *TBA. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -2.66% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.50%. Its Day High was 5.50% and Day Low showed 3.23%. The 52-Week High shows -9.21% with a 52-Week Low of 46.79%.

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO-A) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a current market price of 20.8 and the change is 2.45%. Its Target Price was fixed at *TBA at an IPO Date of 7/7/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Embotelladora Andina S.A. AKO-A Beverages – Soft Drinks is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -1.00%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.71%. Volatility for the week appears to be 0.63% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.07%.