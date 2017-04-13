Biotechnology: CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Biotechnology is valued at 63.22. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of CorMedix, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for CorMedix, Inc. NYSE:CRMD Biotechnology on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of *TBA. CorMedix, Inc. Biotechnology has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 316.12 and a PB value of 2.7.

CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Biotechnology shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. CorMedix, Inc. Biotechnology holds an EPS of -0.64 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -11.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.80%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -2.00%. Eventually, CorMedix, Inc. Biotechnology exhibits an EPS value of *TBA for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for CorMedix, Inc. Biotechnology NYSE shows a value of 430.40% with Outstanding shares of 53.13.

CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Biotechnology has a Current Ratio of 5.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 5.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -25.01% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -37.81%. Its Day High was -37.81% and Day Low showed 20.20%. The 52-Week High shows -73.79% with a 52-Week Low of 20.20%.

CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE:CRMD) Biotechnology has a current market price of 1.19 and the change is 14.42%. Its Target Price was fixed at 5.25 at an IPO Date of 5/13/2010. At present, the Gross Margin for CorMedix, Inc. CRMD Biotechnology is moving around at -63.60% alongside a Profit Margin of *TBA. Performance week shows a value of -21.19%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -41.38%. Volatility for the week appears to be 19.39% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 10.93%.