Biotechnology: Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Biotechnology is valued at 13.86. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Soligenix, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Soligenix, Inc. NASDAQ:SNGX Biotechnology on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of *TBA. Soligenix, Inc. Biotechnology has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 1.33 and a PB value of 1.47.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Biotechnology shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Soligenix, Inc. Biotechnology holds an EPS of -0.96 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 69.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 81.70%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 15.60%. Eventually, Soligenix, Inc. Biotechnology exhibits an EPS value of 1.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Soligenix, Inc. Biotechnology NASDAQ shows a value of -43.30% with Outstanding shares of 5.33.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Biotechnology has a Current Ratio of 3.5 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.5. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.28% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -41.35%. Its Day High was -41.35% and Day Low showed 36.84%. The 52-Week High shows -71.11% with a 52-Week Low of 36.84%.

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Biotechnology has a current market price of 2.6 and the change is 9.24%. Its Target Price was fixed at 5.5 at an IPO Date of 01/02/1996. At present, the Gross Margin for Soligenix, Inc. SNGX Biotechnology is moving around at 19.30% alongside a Profit Margin of -31.10%. Performance week shows a value of 10.64%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.06%. Volatility for the week appears to be 12.39% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 11.86%.