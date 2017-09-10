Breaking down the stats in today’s market share for: ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 51.53B, ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has a large market cap size. ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/2001. ABB Ltd is in the Diversified Machinery industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for ABB Ltd, is 1829.9, and so far today it has a volume of 959239. Performance year to date since the 4/6/2001 is 14.05%.

To help you determine whether ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.17 and forward P/E is 17.64. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ABB Ltd has a value for PEG of 3.74. P/S ratio is 1.54 and the P/B ratio is 3.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.69 and 19.93 respectively.

At the current price ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) is trading at, $24.03 (0.42% today), ABB Ltd has a dividend yield of 3.16%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 72.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.04, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.40% after growing 1.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.90%, and -2.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2144.27, and the number of shares float is 1946.96. The senior management bring insider ownership to *tba, and institutional ownership is at 4.50%. The float short is 0.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.53. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.60%, and also a return on investment of 10.40%.

The ability for ABB Ltd, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.52 and total debt/equity is 0.58. In terms of margins, ABB Ltd has a gross margin of 29.60%, with its operating margin at 10.30%, and ABB Ltd has a profit margin of 6.70%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

