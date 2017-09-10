Breaking down the stats in today’s market share for: Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 12.24B, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has a large market cap size. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/14/1995. Arch Capital Group Ltd. is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Arch Capital Group Ltd., is 589.16, and so far today it has a volume of 1909066. Performance year to date since the 9/14/1995 is 9.31%.

To help you determine whether Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.25 and forward P/E is 15.6. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a value for PEG of 1.47. P/S ratio is 2.54 and the P/B ratio is 1.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.54 and 8.8 respectively.

At the current price Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is trading at, $94.32 (3.05% today), Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a dividend yield of *tba, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.03% after growing 30.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -24.40%, and 15.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 129.81, and the number of shares float is 125.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.80%, and institutional ownership is at 87.90%. The float short is 1.25%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.67. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Arch Capital Group Ltd., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *tba, and quick ratio is *tba. Long term debt/equity is 0.32 and total debt/equity is 0.32. In terms of margins, Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a gross margin of *tba, with its operating margin at 19.40%, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a profit margin of 15.10%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

