Breaking down the stats in today’s market share for: Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 37.8B, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has a large market cap size. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/16/1995. Credit Suisse Group AG is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Credit Suisse Group AG, is 3514.18, and so far today it has a volume of 2888708. Performance year to date since the 5/16/1995 is 6.38%.

To help you determine whether Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *tba and forward P/E is 15.29. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Credit Suisse Group AG has a value for PEG of *tba. P/S ratio is 2.18 and the P/B ratio is 0.75. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.09 and 2.79 respectively.

At the current price Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is trading at, $14.68 (0.75% today), Credit Suisse Group AG has a dividend yield of 4.77%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *tba. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.87, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 35.40% after growing 23.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 60.80%, and -3.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2575.1, and the number of shares float is 1929.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.10%, and institutional ownership is at 3.00%. The float short is 0.25%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.4. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.20%, and also a return on investment of 2.90%.

The ability for Credit Suisse Group AG, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *tba, and quick ratio is *tba. Long term debt/equity is 4.06 and total debt/equity is 4.06. In terms of margins, Credit Suisse Group AG has a gross margin of *tba, with its operating margin at 39.90%, and Credit Suisse Group AG has a profit margin of -10.10%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.