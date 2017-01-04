Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) from Semiconductor – Broad Line – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line is valued at 72102.86. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Broadcom Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forBroadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 11.76. Broadcom Limited Semiconductor – Broad Line has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 5.45 and a PB value of 3.77.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line shows a Dividend Yield of 2.29% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Broadcom Limited Semiconductor – Broad Line holds an EPS of -4.2 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -189.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.63%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -32.10%. Eventually, Broadcom Limited Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an EPS value of 15.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Broadcom Limited Semiconductor – Broad Line NASDAQ shows a value of 124.80% with Outstanding shares of 404.3.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Current Ratio of 2.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.9. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 3.03% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.68%. Its Day High was 9.68% and Day Low showed 11.65%. The 52-Week High shows -3.08% with a 52-Week Low of 58.46%.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a current market price of 178.32 and the change is -0.01%. Its Target Price was fixed at 211.68 at an IPO Date of 8/6/2009. At present, the Gross Margin for Broadcom Limited AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line is moving around at 45.30% alongside a Profit Margin of -13.10%. Performance week shows a value of -1.98%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 10.18%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.81% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.11%.