Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) from Farm Products – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products is valued at 10212.88. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Bunge Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forBunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products on its PE ratio displays a value of 16.63 with a Forward PE of 11.79. Bunge Limited Farm Products has a PEG of 1.86 alongside a PS value of 0.24 and a PB value of 1.6.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products shows a Dividend Yield of 2.29% with a Payout Ratio of 35.50%. Bunge Limited Farm Products holds an EPS of 4.4 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 56.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 37.79%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -20.30%. Eventually, Bunge Limited Farm Products exhibits an EPS value of 8.93% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Bunge Limited Farm Products NYSE shows a value of 6.10% with Outstanding shares of 139.44.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products has a Current Ratio of 1.4 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.10% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 17.31%. Its Day High was 17.31% and Day Low showed 24.88%. The 52-Week High shows -0.98% with a 52-Week Low of 63.36%.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products has a current market price of 73.28 and the change is 0.05%. Its Target Price was fixed at 77.88 at an IPO Date of 8/2/2001. At present, the Gross Margin for Bunge Limited BG Farm Products is moving around at 5.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 1.50%. Performance week shows a value of 2.53%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 4.63%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.57% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.75%.