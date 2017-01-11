Business Services: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services is valued at 12001.4. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cintas Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Cintas Corporation NASDAQ:CTAS Business Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 24.88 with a Forward PE of 23.41. Cintas Corporation Business Services has a PEG of 2.4 alongside a PS value of 2.36 and a PB value of 5.95.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services shows a Dividend Yield of 0.91% with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Cintas Corporation Business Services holds an EPS of 4.61 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 20.80%. The growth for the next year comes down to 6.33%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 19.90%. Eventually, Cintas Corporation Business Services exhibits an EPS value of 10.37% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cintas Corporation Business Services NASDAQ shows a value of 6.40% with Outstanding shares of 104.56.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services has a Current Ratio of 2.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.03% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.99%. Its Day High was 10.99% and Day Low showed 12.81%. The 52-Week High shows -5.78% with a 52-Week Low of 45.79%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services has a current market price of 115.14 and the change is 0.32%. Its Target Price was fixed at 124.6 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Cintas Corporation CTAS Business Services is moving around at 43.90% alongside a Profit Margin of 10.30%. Performance week shows a value of -1.32%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -4.79%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.14% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.25%.