Business Services: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Business Services is valued at 3326.06. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. NASDAQ:HCSG Business Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 42.97 with a Forward PE of 33.49. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Business Services has a PEG of 2.39 alongside a PS value of 2.13 and a PB value of 9.8.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Business Services shows a Dividend Yield of 1.62% with a Payout Ratio of 68.80%. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Business Services holds an EPS of 1.06 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 31.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 13.62%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 13.30%. Eventually, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Business Services exhibits an EPS value of 18.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Business Services NASDAQ shows a value of 8.90% with Outstanding shares of 73.02.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Business Services has a Current Ratio of 4.1 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.7. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 7.26% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.85%. Its Day High was 15.85% and Day Low showed 21.89%. The 52-Week High shows 3.73% with a 52-Week Low of 32.02%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Business Services has a current market price of 45.55 and the change is 7.99%. Its Target Price was fixed at 43.83 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG Business Services is moving around at 14.30% alongside a Profit Margin of 5.00%. Performance week shows a value of 9.92%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 6.50%. Volatility for the week appears to be 3.51% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.18%.