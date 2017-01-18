Business Software & Services: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services is valued at 13692.69. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of CA, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for CA, Inc. NASDAQ:CA Business Software & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 17.14 with a Forward PE of 12.64. CA, Inc. Business Software & Services has a PEG of 5.71 alongside a PS value of 3.37 and a PB value of 2.46.

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services shows a Dividend Yield of 3.11% with a Payout Ratio of 52.20%. CA, Inc. Business Software & Services holds an EPS of 1.91 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -2.00%. The growth for the next year comes down to 3.06%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 2.20%. Eventually, CA, Inc. Business Software & Services exhibits an EPS value of 3.00% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for CA, Inc. Business Software & Services NASDAQ shows a value of 1.30% with Outstanding shares of 417.46.

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services has a Current Ratio of 1.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.3. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.74% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.60%. Its Day High was 2.60% and Day Low showed 9.30%. The 52-Week High shows -4.78% with a 52-Week Low of 34.63%.

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services has a current market price of 32.8 and the change is -0.88%. Its Target Price was fixed at 33.11 at an IPO Date of 9/7/1984. At present, the Gross Margin for CA, Inc. CA Business Software & Services is moving around at 85.70% alongside a Profit Margin of 19.80%. Performance week shows a value of -1.35%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 1.33%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.22% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.54%.