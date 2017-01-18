Business Software & Services: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Business Software & Services is valued at 14069.5. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Citrix Systems, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Citrix Systems, Inc. NASDAQ:CTXS Business Software & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 30.52 with a Forward PE of 16.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. Business Software & Services has a PEG of 2.94 alongside a PS value of 4.12 and a PB value of 6.01.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Business Software & Services shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Citrix Systems, Inc. Business Software & Services holds an EPS of 2.98 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 35.50%. The growth for the next year comes down to 7.82%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 6.50%. Eventually, Citrix Systems, Inc. Business Software & Services exhibits an EPS value of 10.38% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Citrix Systems, Inc. Business Software & Services NASDAQ shows a value of 3.40% with Outstanding shares of 154.78.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Business Software & Services has a Current Ratio of 0.8 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.8. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.65% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.63%. Its Day High was 6.63% and Day Low showed 10.41%. The 52-Week High shows -1.62% with a 52-Week Low of 49.24%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Business Software & Services has a current market price of 90.9 and the change is -0.98%. Its Target Price was fixed at 92.63 at an IPO Date of 12/8/1995. At present, the Gross Margin for Citrix Systems, Inc. CTXS Business Software & Services is moving around at 81.80% alongside a Profit Margin of 12.30%. Performance week shows a value of 0.12%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.50%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.47% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.32%.