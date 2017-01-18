Business Software & Services: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services is valued at 34612.82. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation NASDAQ:CTSH Business Software & Services on its PE ratio displays a value of 22.13 with a Forward PE of 15.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Business Software & Services has a PEG of 1.91 alongside a PS value of 2.61 and a PB value of 3.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services shows a Dividend Yield of *TBA with a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Business Software & Services holds an EPS of 2.56 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 12.70%. The growth for the next year comes down to 8.59%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 17.40%. Eventually, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Business Software & Services exhibits an EPS value of 11.61% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Business Software & Services NASDAQ shows a value of 8.40% with Outstanding shares of 611.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services has a Current Ratio of 3.6 with a Quick Ratio value of 3.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.09% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.67%. Its Day High was -0.67% and Day Low showed 10.46%. The 52-Week High shows -10.80% with a 52-Week Low of 24.52%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services has a current market price of 56.58 and the change is 0.11%. Its Target Price was fixed at 63.66 at an IPO Date of 6/19/1998. At present, the Gross Margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH Business Software & Services is moving around at 40.40% alongside a Profit Margin of 11.80%. Performance week shows a value of 0.00%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.43%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.51% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 1.55%.