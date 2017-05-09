Buying the premium stocks in today’ s share market: Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Summary of Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) | Monday May 8, 2017

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

Continental Resources, Inc. stated a price of 41.75 today, indicating a positive change of 0.99%.

Continental Resources, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 16.35B, with a return on assets (ROA) of -1.40% and an average volume of 2744.62.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -4.70% and the debt to equity stands at 1.51.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for Continental Resources, Inc. stands at -30.76% while the 52-week low stands at 9.93%.

The performance week for Continental Resources, Inc. is at -2.52% and the performance month is at -9.92%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -13.80% and -12.06% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -19.79%.

The simple 20 day moving average for Continental Resources, Inc. is -4.28% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.26%.

The volatility (week) for Continental Resources, Inc. is at 3.66% and the volatility (month) is at 2.84%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

Continental Resources, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 6.89 and the float short is at 21.75%.

Continental Resources, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 7.39 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -12.80%.