Buying the premium stocks in today’ s share market: Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 19.38B, Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has a large market cap size. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Symantec Corporation is in the Security Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Symantec Corporation, is 7317.84, and so far today it has a volume of 11685212. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 32.40%.

To help you determine whether Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *tba and forward P/E is 15.49. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Symantec Corporation has a value for PEG of *tba. P/S ratio is 4.5 and the P/B ratio is 5.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *tba and 43.07 respectively.

At the current price Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) is trading at, $31.63 (3.37% today), Symantec Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *tba. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.94% after growing 68.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -269.70%, and 32.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 612.7, and the number of shares float is 607.92. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 95.80%. The float short is 3.61%, with the short ratio at a value of 3. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.20%, and also a return on investment of -0.60%.

The ability for Symantec Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.83 and total debt/equity is 1.83. In terms of margins, Symantec Corporation has a gross margin of 77.70%, with its operating margin at -5.80%, and Symantec Corporation has a profit margin of -8.70%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.