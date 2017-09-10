Buying the premium stocks in today’ s share market: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) | Sunday, September 10, 2017

With a market cap of 13.61B, Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a large market cap size. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/25/2007. Ulta Beauty, Inc. is in the Specialty Retail, Other industry and Services sector. Average volume for Ulta Beauty, Inc., is 1280.63, and so far today it has a volume of 1115270. Performance year to date since the 10/25/2007 is -10.97%.

To help you determine whether Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 30.2 and forward P/E is 22.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.55. P/S ratio is 2.56 and the P/B ratio is 8.6. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 49.85 and 62.52 respectively.

At the current price Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is trading at, $226.98 (-1.54% today), Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a dividend yield of *tba, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.93% after growing 30.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 27.80%, and 20.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 59.94, and the number of shares float is 58.89. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.10%, and institutional ownership is at 94.10%. The float short is 4.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.96. Management has seen a return on assets of 17.90%, and also a return on investment of 26.40%.

The ability for Ulta Beauty, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.8, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a gross margin of 36.10%, with its operating margin at 13.80%, and Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.80%.

The 52 week high is , with being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is and the 200 day simple moving average is .

