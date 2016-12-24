Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) from Independent Oil & Gas – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Independent Oil & Gas is valued at 35169.21. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Canadian Natural Resources Limited compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forCanadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Independent Oil & Gas on its PE ratio displays a value of *TBA with a Forward PE of 33.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited Independent Oil & Gas has a PEG of *TBA alongside a PS value of 4.76 and a PB value of 1.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Independent Oil & Gas shows a Dividend Yield of 2.36% with a Payout Ratio of *TBA. Canadian Natural Resources Limited Independent Oil & Gas holds an EPS of -0.44 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at -116.30%. The growth for the next year comes down to 246.30%, and its growth for the last five years shows at -18.90%. Eventually, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an EPS value of 65.45% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Independent Oil & Gas NYSE shows a value of -25.00% with Outstanding shares of 1093.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Independent Oil & Gas has a Current Ratio of 0.7 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.6. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.39% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.45%. Its Day High was 6.45% and Day Low showed 9.78%. The 52-Week High shows -8.84% with a 52-Week Low of 125.68%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Independent Oil & Gas has a current market price of 32.16 and the change is -0.86%. Its Target Price was fixed at 36.75 at an IPO Date of 7/31/2000. At present, the Gross Margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ Independent Oil & Gas is moving around at 37.70% alongside a Profit Margin of -6.50%. Performance week shows a value of -4.00%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -1.10%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.52% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.40%.